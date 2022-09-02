Beautifully finished home located in the newest phase of 44 Ranch in Missoula, Montana. Although modest in size, this home commands attention with bold yet thoughtfully cohesive design choices. On the exterior you'll find the home positioned directly across from the new community park- this provides added privacy as well as great views from the main level living room as well as the upstairs, West facing, bedrooms. The backyard provides space for entertaining with a glass sliding door that's attached to the dining room and adjacent to the kitchen. Once inside, you're immediately drawn inside to the charming main living area. A concrete fireplace surround and kitchen island wrap are bonus custom finishes. The carefully chosen brass lighting truly provides an artistic touch.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $579,000
