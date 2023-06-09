Nestled in the desirable Orchard Homes neighborhood of Missoula, this immaculate 3 bed + den, 2.5 bath townhouse is better than new and ready for you to call it home. Boasting an open floorplan and turn-key condition, this home is perfect for easy living and entertaining guests. This home has a charming entry and an attached 2 car garage. The main floor features a bright and functional kitchen that is open to the dining and living areas, a well-appointed den/office, a half bath, laundry closet, and a spacious master suite with a large walk-in closet. There is plenty of storage including a pantry near the kitchen and the living room has great natural light. The dining room has direct access to the patio where you can relax and enjoy the summer evenings. Upstairs offers two additional bedrooms and a full bath with a dual vanity in between. One of the bedrooms is quite large and could also be used as a second living or rec room to suit your needs. In addition to its beautiful interior, this property has a nice yard and extra amenities including underground sprinkling, privacy fencing and central AC. The location is paramount and has easy access to the river, trails and the neighborhood grocery store and bakery. Call your real estate professional today and come see for yourself all that this property has to offer!