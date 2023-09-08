Built in 2019, this stylish 1995 square foot home features 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half bathrooms, two living areas, a spacious main bedroom suite, a nice sized laundry room and a lovely backyard. Fall in love with the vaulted ceilings, fireplace and open floor plan. This home is in the very desirable Frenchtown School District and is located conveniently within minutes of the airport and downtown Missoula. Enjoy the gorgeous mountain views and relaxing evenings on the back patio. This home has it all: central air conditioning, underground sprinklers and beautiful landscaping. This move in ready home is a must see! For more information or to see this home, please contact Janna Pummill at 406-546-3144 or your real estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $580,000
