Those with an eye for a great opportunity are sure to be impressed by these Herons Landing townhouses that are set to be complete by May 2023. Situated within the highly desirable new neighborhood of Herons Landing, these wonderful townhouses will have all the modern comforts you could want and need and will be ideally situated close to town.There are only four of these gorgeous homes available. With the foundations already set, and construction to be commencing soon, make sure you secure your very own brand new home in this great area.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $585,000
If he is convicted on all charges, he could face up to 300 years in prison and a $150,000 fine.
The tax jump comes as a result of inflation and the city’s decision not to raise property taxes over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officers euthanized the approximately 140-pound, 7-year-old adult female bear, which was injured in the collision.
The Glacier County Sheriff's Office responded to multiple calls about a head-on collision on Highway 2 near Cut Bank around 11:08 p.m. The crash happened near mile marker 215.
The event was the first time all three appeared together in a forum.
Out of the approximately 300 people who poured into the Columbia Falls Junior High School Tuesday evening, two people cried and one was threatened with a disorderly conduct charge.
Paragliding instructors certified 40 new pilots in the last two years. And with two idyllic launch zones, Missoula is becoming a destination for visiting paragliders too.
Missoula County Public Schools placed Ryan Rettig on administrative leave in April after the district was made aware of criminal charges filed against him.
Wildfires in or near western Montana continued to gradually expand Monday, although some have seen little change in recent days.
The television show "Yellowstone" put out an online open casting call on Monday, seeking local talent to work as extras for filming in Helena on Aug. 24.