3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $586,500

A Milltown resident announced that they are withdrawing their candidacy to serve as a Missoula County School Board trustee just six days after filing following allegations of rape and violence.
Next month could mean a budding business plan blossoming into its full potential, or it could bring possible failure in a crowded industry.
Trained dogs will be deployed to find deposits of chronic wasting disease — the deadly and infectious wildlife scourge threatening deer and elk in Montana.
Brookelyn Slonaker received the scholarship through QuestBridge National College Match.
First Night Missoula
Law enforcement agencies around Montana say following a generation of medical marijuana, they’re prepared for cannabis-centered interactions with the public.
Missoula County is experiencing another small spike in COVID cases, with 46 reported since Dec. 24.
As the legal battle surrounding the purchase of Mountain Water appears to be nearing closure, Missoula is going to have to pay up.
An updated lawsuit regarding the Marshall Mountain purchase has been filed against the Doering family, the former owners of the property.
While Sunday should have a crisp high of 24 and a 60% chance of snow in the Missoula area, Monday’s thermometer will struggle to reach 16.
