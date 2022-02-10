Listed and Under Contract. Views from the back deck offering the enjoyment of stunning Lolo Peak are one of the many wonderful features of this property! A custom 3 bed + 2.5 bath home with much thought put into layout and design. GE graphite appliance package, granite countertops, built-in bookshelves on each side of the gas fireplace in the living room, spacious bedrooms, natural light and soaring ceilings in the lower level, a plethora of storage, 2-zone high efficiency GFA furnace with central air, attached doble car garage and the list goes on. Another beautiful home offered by Brad Piersma Builders can be enjoyed spring 2022! Call Carroll Anne Sowerby at 406-544-9537, or your real estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $589,900
