3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $590,000

This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, amazing views + much more. Walk in the front door + head upstairs to the open living room, dining room + kitchen. Down the hallway you'll find 2 bedrooms to the left + the spacious master bedroom to the right. The master has 2 closets + a beautiful custom walk-in shower. The partial unfinished basement allows for a fourth bed + another full bath if desired. Complete the basement to accommodate another living room. Finished laundry room is just off the garage when you walk inside. The features of this home are endless, has both a deck + patio, soft close cabinets everywhere, waterfall quartz countertop in the kitchen, shiplap walls, stainless steel appliances, a/c, fireplace + fully landscaped with underground sprinklers.