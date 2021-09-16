3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $590,667

New Construction by Beauchamp, in the highly sought after Invermere Sub Division on a 15,000+ sq ft lot. This home has been custom designed for this lot to capitalize on the views! 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath with a second family living space. The driveway will go between lot 1 and 2, with the garage on the side of the home. Amenities include granite kitchen counter tops, custom cabinets, large kitchen island, stained alder trim, LV Plank flooring in common areas, carpet in the bedrooms and upstairs, 9 ft ceilings, Tray Ceiling in the Master with tiled shower en suite, High Efficiency windows, LP siding, A/C, Concrete Patio and more. Covenants allow for a shop to be built, and to park RV/boat on the lot. An option to this plan adds a bonus room over the garage.