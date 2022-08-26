Newly built 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is almost completed. Open floor plan with mountain views off of the 12 X 16 trex deck. Kitchen has a spacious island with a Granite counter top. Cathedral ceilings and large window in the living area brings in lots of natural lighting. Primary bedroom has an ensuite with double sinks, tiled shower, tiled flooring and a large walk in closet. There are two nice sized bedrooms and a full bath off the living area space. Laundry area with utility. Amenities include AC, Sod, UG Sprinklers, Radon pipe prep, Double garage has a large storage space for all your extra items. One year builders warranty. $5,000 credit to use for interest buy down or closing costs. Call Chay at 406 546 3717 or Paula 406 360 8655 or your Real Estate Professional to view
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $594,000
