3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $595,000

Location, location, location! Situated within sight of the beloved Bitterroot Trail and within walking/biking distance to downtown Missoula, U of M, local schools, parks, and shopping, The Good Food Store, bus service and more! Each floor features its own private bedroom and bath suite. The open concept includes two spacious ''living spaces'' with room to work-from-home, and features modern oversized windows, split system heating and cooling, 9 foot ceilings, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and includes a chef's kitchen, with SS appliances, filtered water and an oversized island perfect for entertaining. Step out to relax on the top floor deck! Enjoy having an attached garage with storage area and a carport as well. Enjoy life here in this minimal maintenance home! Listed by John Herring