This unique University home offers a lot of creativity and style. Entry alcove with storage bench seating. Living room with wood floors and brick fireplace with wood surround. The dining is open to the living and has a glass door to the attached deck. Efficiently designed kitchen with gas range, cut-out wall for extra light and an open feel. Adjacent breakfast nook with access to deck and back yard. Main floor office ideal for artist with backyard privacy , skylight and incredible built-ins including a desk. A bedroom and bath on all three levels. Master suite up with 2 skylights, built-in storage and a private bathroom. Extremely private fenced back yard with oversized deck and storage shed. Cement pad for patio space as well potential parking pad. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $595,000
