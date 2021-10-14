3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $595,000

Pride of ownership resonates throughout this early American Foursquare home that sits within walking distance to all of Missoula's most sought after amenities. The home itself is a wonderful mix of contemporary conveniences and turn of last century architecture. The living room has wood floors, fireplace and is surrounded by large windows that fill the room with natural light. Sit on the window admire your flower garden. There is bookshelf lined den w fireplace and a lovely dining room as well. The kitchen includes newer appliances and countertops. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms and a bath with lots of closet space and views. The home includes a detached 2 car garage, fenced yard, mature trees and UG sprinklers. For more info call Pat at 406.240.7653 or your real estate professional.