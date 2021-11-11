3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $595,000

Check out this wonderful home completed in July 2021. Located in the desirable Upper Miller Creek area, this new 3 bed 2 1/2 bath home is situated on one of the largest corner lots in this subdivision. Upon entering the home, you will find wood grained engineered flooring, a spacious living room, dining and kitchen area. The kitchen space has granite counter tops with room for bar seating, plenty of cabinetry and storage. Entrance to and from the garage is located near the nice sized half bath. Enjoy dining or the views from the deck. The main level also features a spacious master bedroom with a large bathroom. The beautiful bathroom boasts a double vanity with granite counter tops and a walk-in closet. The finished daylight basement has carpeting throughout, two additional bedrooms