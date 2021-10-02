Minutes from Missoula.. This under construction home sits on .47 acres and has 360 views. Under the roof, you will find a vaulted living room with a spacious attached kitchen. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and an adjoining roomy bathroom. There is another bathroom off of the living room with quality sized bedrooms on each side. This house also has a large 3 stall garage with plenty of storage. For more info text: BRE to: 59559. For additional details call Jeremy Williams - 406-926-6767 or yourReal Estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $599,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
It was the early afternoon of June 17, 1876, when a bullet ripped through Cpt. Guy Henry’s cheek.
A Missoula woman was arrested over the weekend after police allegedly found multiple deceased and malnourished animals in her apartment.
A Hellgate Elementary School teacher was taken into custody on charges of attempted sexual abuse of children and sexual abuse of children including possession of material.
A fatal crash on Friday evening on U.S. Highway 12 West left one Lolo man dead.
The owner of the Holiday Inn in downtown Missoula is planning to construct 28 luxury residences above the hotel along with a rooftop bar and a…
Here's some business news in the Missoula area:
A camp of unhoused people off Cedar Street was removed by Missoula city staff and the Poverello Center over the weekend.
For the first time in nearly a decade the University of Montana’s overall enrollment grew this fall.
The hospitals are getting National Guard support to help with the situation.
The Hub go-kart center says a "devastating and unexpected death" caused them to close. The Old Post is now open, and Scheels will have a grand opening on Oct. 2.