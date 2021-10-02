3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $599,000

Minutes from Missoula.. This under construction home sits on .47 acres and has 360 views. Under the roof, you will find a vaulted living room with a spacious attached kitchen. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and an adjoining roomy bathroom. There is another bathroom off of the living room with quality sized bedrooms on each side. This house also has a large 3 stall garage with plenty of storage. For more info text: BRE to: 59559. For additional details call Jeremy Williams - 406-926-6767 or yourReal Estate professional.