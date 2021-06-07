 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $599,000

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $599,000

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $599,000

Location! Abutting the 10 Spoon Vineyard and Winery, this rare upper Rattlesnake neighborhood gem has unlimited potential. Sitting on 0.32 acres, this 2,792 Sq. Ft. home features 3 bedrooms and 3 baths across 2 levels of living. This property comes complete with 2 fireplaces, a lower level bonus room, and an irrigation ditch that runs through the back yard. Just minutes from outdoor recreation and under 10 minutes to downtown, this home offers a convenient location to Missoula's amenities. View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News