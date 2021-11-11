Welcome to the impressive and conveniently located neighborhood, Turah Meadows. Only a few minutes to downtown Missoula, This home offers 2,474 sq ft of finished smart and stylish living space within a serene setting, surrounded by mature pine trees, paved roads, and walking trails. Over 20 acres of common area in close proximity to the Clark Fork River make this neighborhood truly desirable. This floor plan features 3 bed, 2.5 bath, with den and tile accents throughout the bathrooms and utility room, granite or quartz kitchen countertops with under counter-mounted sinks and full-height kitchen backsplash, hard surface flooring in the kitchen, hallways, and great room, and a kitchen island complemented by pendant lighting.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $599,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The way their lives ended had one thing in common. COVID-19 has taken 165 souls in Missoula County to date, and shows no signs of slowing down.
Three people have apparently been shot to death at the Stateline Casino in Bainville, according to Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Frederick.
In the Monday statement, Rhoades said that he became aware that the "thoughtless quip" may have caused some in the education community to feel unsafe.
Elisabeth Salazar is safe at this time, Missoula sheriff's office spokeswoman Jeannette Smith said on Tuesday.
A terrifying blood-sucking eel has finally been spotted after a 20-year hunt.
A Missoula man has been jailed on $25,000 bond after his arrest for allegedly strangling a family member over the weekend.
I am a 68-year-old retired farmer, fourth-generation Montanan, and a lifelong avid hunter, angler and conservationist with a degree in wildlif…
Brandon Huber argues that his actions were not hate speech, saying “the Realtors’ hate-speech prohibition violated the Montana Constitution and is too vague under Montana contract law to be enforced.”
The treatment center is open to eligible, at-risk Montanans who receive a referral from their doctor.
8-Man playoffs: 'It was all for Jed' as grief-stricken Park City honors fallen teammate with win over Scobey
Jed Hoffman, 15, passed away Monday at a Billings hospital, six days after collapsing during practice.