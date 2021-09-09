Are you ready to level up? This well-appointed home is situated in the highly desirable Slant Street area of Missoula. This trending neighborhood is conveniently located near schools (Paxon, Washington, Hellgate, University of Montana), shopping, and downtown. Built with Continuum Builder Group's signature quality, these modern townhomes take the worry out of the day-to-day property upkeep. Each floor has oversized windows, luxury vinyl plank flooring, a bedroom and a bathroom! With access to natural light, comfortable temperature by way of the mini-split heating and air-conditioning units, this home is light and airy.The kitchen boasts Euro-style cabinets, quartz countertops with tile backsplash, and Whirlpool stainless steel appliances with a gas range. The third level offers relaxation by the fireplace or step outside on the generous patio with mountain views. The modern exterior boasts a combination of metal and reclaimed wood with a single-car attached garage and a tuck-under carport. Some of the pictures are from Phase I of the 5Four Towhomes, which was completed in 2020, and are used for reference only. The Slant Streets were originally oriented with the wagon road that extended to the Bitterroot Valley. Today, the Bitterroot Trail is located within sight and is approximately 50 paved miles connecting Missoula to Hamilton.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $599,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"... I’m one more artist pulling my tour of Montana this fall, one of the places I love best. It hurts.”
- Updated
BOZEMAN — It didn't take long for the Twitter-verse to react to Montana's stunning 13-7 victory over FBS No. 20 Washington in Seattle.
- Updated
What a stunningly marvelous turn of events in Seattle.
Missoula County dispatch received the call of a reported disturbance at the 2000 block of South Reserve Street about 2 p.m. Friday.
- Updated
- 9 min to read
"These are scarce resource conversations we've never had in health care before in the U.S. of A., in any of our lifetimes," said Dr. Shelly Harkins.
An 11-year-old girl called 911, and a county prosecutor commended her bravery.
Missoula police arrested a suspect after a downtown shooting in the early morning hours of Wednesday.
- Updated
In the first day since the public learned about the death of Marine Rylee McCollum in Afghanistan, more than $319,000 has been raised online to benefit his pregnant wife and the couple's unborn child.
Stewart M. Schall, 56, appeared in Missoula Justice Court Tuesday afternoon on two felony counts of assault with a weapon. His bail was set at $5,000.
A Missoula man died in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning near Milford Colony on Montana Highway 200.