Welcome to 7020 Guinevere, a beautiful 2019 build in the desirable Linda Vista neighborhood. Once inside you will not want to leave and this home will make you feel like you are living each day on vacation. Clean lines, open spaces and cool modern finishes that also provide a sense of warmth and comfort. The wide entry way is welcoming and bright with ample room for your belongings and decor. This one level home has a great floorplan with all three bedrooms and both bathrooms on one end of the home. The full guest bath is impressive and well appointed at the end of the hall near the bedrooms. The master bed is spacious with extra room for lounge chairs and has plenty of natural light through the large windows.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $599,000
