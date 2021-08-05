3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $599,000

 Skip to main content
Come see this charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in a desirable quiet South Hills neighborhood. Home offers open concept living on main floor that includes the kitchen, dining, and living room with vaulted ceilings. Enjoy your morning coffee on the back deck that overlooks the beautifully landscaped yard. Daylight basement offers 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom, along with a family room and storage area. Underground sprinklers with drip system keep the landscaping looking great. Attached 2 car garage and shopping close by. Must see to appreciate.

