Welcome to 9119 Calder Road! Come check out this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom single level home with a view. With its inviting atmosphere and thoughtful features, this residence offers a perfect blend of comfort and style. Inside, you'll find a well-designed floor plan with vaulted ceilings, creating an open and spacious ambiance throughout. The kitchen features a large quartz island that provides additional counter space for your cooking needs. The adjoining dining area is perfect for enjoying meals and hosting gatherings. The large primary suite offers a peaceful retreat, with walk in shower, double vanity and water closet. Two additional bedrooms opposite of the primary suite provides flexibility for family, guests, or even a home office. Plus, a dedicated laundry room with extra storage ensures ease and efficiency in your daily routines. Sit back and relax while enjoying the sunset views on the expanded concrete covered patio. Home backs to open space and new access to subdivision is to be complete this year. Full landscaping includes sod, rock apron with shrubs and grasses, underground sprinklers, trees and raised paver wall creating an expansive additional parking area perfect for your extra vehicle, camper, trailer or toys! Open house Saturday 5/27 from 12:00 to 2:00.