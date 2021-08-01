 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $599,900

Adorable Rattlesnake Valley Rancher on a large corner lot. This 3 bedroom, 2 bonus rooms and 2 baths is situated with amazing views of MT Jumbo, near the base of Waterworks Hill. This homes location provides hiking, biking, sledding. Near Parks and Rattlesnake Creek and the Trailhead and more. Close to downtown and the University of Montana.

