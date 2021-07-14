3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $60,000

Affordable 1981 Great Northern single wide that is 14x70 and located in Travois Village. This 3 bed, 2 bath home features a fire place, hardwood flooring and new dishwasher. The main room includes a double vanity and tub. You can enjoy having a spacious park as your backyard and a storage shed for all your outdoor items and tools. Conveniently located for easy access to Reserve Street, Downtown, and the Interstate. Trash and common area maintenance are covered in the $395 monthly lot rent. Buyers must be approved by Travois Village. Call Chad Stenerson at 406.880.9955 or your real estate professional for more information.