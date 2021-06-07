3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $600,000

Beautiful remodeled home in Linda Vista on a premier downhill lot with fantastic views. This home is bright and airy throughout the inside. One of the original main floor bedrooms was opened up into a formal dining room which changed the whole feel of the house. The flooring is real hardwood throughout the main and new high quality carpet in the lower level. The lower level is a true walkout basement and has a wonderful bedroom, family room and bonus/home office room. The garage is fully finished and just as clean as the rest of the home. The laundry room is on the main level . Has central air and underground sprinklers. As the current owner states they bought the home for the deck and view and then remodeled the rest of the home to be just as wonderful. View More