3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $602,990

*NEW* Welcome to 44 Ranch! To be built. Alternative floor plans available: Durham or Jordan. Get up to $20k to help you get into your dream home now through Oct. 31st! No construction loan needed! The 2042 square foot Targhee is an efficiently planned two-story home popular with those in need of generous comfort. The home's alley-accessed garage creates amazing street appeal. The first floor is home to an expansive living room, large dining and adjoining kitchen featuring a useful island. The large private main suite boasts a generous dual vanity bath with a spacious closet, while the other two sizable bedrooms, one of which can be converted into an optional den, share the second bathroom.

