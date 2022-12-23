3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $606,638

*New home under construction* Enjoy 5.5% interest rate on select quick move-in homes OR save $20,000 now through Jan. 31st! No construction loan needed! The 1574 square foot Hudson is an efficiently-designed, mid-sized single level home offering both space and comfort. The open kitchen is a chef's dream, with counter space galore, plenty of cupboard storage and a breakfast bar. The expansive living room and adjoining dining area complete this eating and entertainment space. The spacious and private main suite boasts a dual vanity bathroom, optional separate shower and an enormous closet. The other two sizeable bedrooms, one of which may be converted into a den or office, share the second bathroom and round out this well-planned home.