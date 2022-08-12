3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $606,657

**Purchase this home by August 15th and receive $20,000 to use toward locking in your interest rate, closing costs, optional home features, and more! New construction home! The 1574 square foot Hudson is an efficiently-designed, mid-sized single-level home offering both space and comfort. The open kitchen is a chef's dream, with counter space galore, plenty of cupboard storage, and a breakfast bar. The expansive living room and adjoining dining area complete this eating and entertainment space. The spacious and private main suite boasts a dual vanity bathroom, shower, and an enormous closet. The other two sizeable bedrooms share the second bathroom and round out this well-planned home. This home also offers a 3 car garage.