3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $613,237

*New home under construction* Enjoy 5.5% interest rate on select quick move-in homes OR save $20,000 now through Jan. 31st! No construction loan needed! The 1621 square foot Jordan is a smartly designed alley-accessed 3-car garage home design that's perfect for a variety of lifestyles. The Jordan opens to a beautiful entry and spacious great room with an optional built-in fireplace and shelving. Adjacent to the great room is a formal dining space and giant open kitchen with a walk-in pantry for kitchen and storage galore. For entertaining and convenience, the downstairs also includes a private powder room and pocket den that works well as a playroom or office. With a covered patio, spruce up the outdoor space and enjoy can lighting.