Welcome to 903A Charlo Street in the heart of Missoula, Montana. This better than new modern 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome has no shared walls, an attached garage, and custom privacy fence surrounding the backyard. The residence features Anderson black windows, quartz counters, gas range with custom hood, walk-in pantry in the kitchen, LVP flooring, heated tile floors in the upper-level bathrooms, central air conditioning, and top-down bottom-up cellular blinds. The main level includes extra storage and access to the garage and backyard. The second level includes the open concept living, spacious balcony to enjoy the outdoors and views, and half bathroom. The upper-level features two bathrooms, the laundry area, the primary suite and ensuite, and the additional two bedrooms. This location gives access to the charm of Missoula’s active lifestyle and is conveniently located close to public transportation and is bikeable to downtown. Property has potential to continue as a short-term rental or would make a comfortable owner-occupied residence. Please contact Jen Clement at 406.360.9849 or your real estate professional.