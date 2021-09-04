High-end Townhome conveniently located near great shopping, restaurants, breweries, schools and much more! Looking for something spacious, but low maintenance? This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome provides just that! Upon entrance, you will find stunning beam craftsmanship and hard surface flooring delivering a warm welcome. Enjoy the gourmet kitchen with beautiful stone countertops that open up to the dining and living room. On the second floor you are greeted by a spacious landing and tall ceilings, two large guest rooms and one full bathroom. One of the guest rooms provides an enclosed sunroom, great for a nice work space and/or house plants & herbs. Before heading to the top floor there's a balcony with wonderful views of the surrounding valley.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $619,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
In the first day since the public learned about the death of Marine Rylee McCollum in Afghanistan, more than $319,000 has been raised online to benefit his pregnant wife and the couple's unborn child.
"... I’m one more artist pulling my tour of Montana this fall, one of the places I love best. It hurts.”
An 11-year-old girl called 911, and a county prosecutor commended her bravery.
Administrators at Hellgate High School locked down the campus at 1:24 p.m. Thursday, just minutes before some students allegedly planned a shooting incident.
Reports said a man was swinging a machete and making lethal threats, a Sunday evening news release from the sheriff’s office said.
Idaho Forest Group officials informed the workers at 2 p.m. Monday of the decision. The Coeur d’Alene-based company has owned the St. Regis mill for four years after buying it from TriCon Timber LLC.
Two deputies have been placed on administrative leave in connection with the shooting.
Roughly 50 people gathered together inside Crosspoint Community Church on Tuesday night to discuss how Missoula residents can fight back against mask mandates for children in K-12 public schools.
Jennifer Coleman is 5 feet 6 inches tall, approximately 128 pounds with blond, shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.
As of 8 a.m. on Thursday morning, St. Patrick Hospital had 25 Covid patients. Of those, eight were in the Intensive Care Unit and one was on a ventilator.