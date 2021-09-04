 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $619,900

High-end Townhome conveniently located near great shopping, restaurants, breweries, schools and much more! Looking for something spacious, but low maintenance? This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome provides just that! Upon entrance, you will find stunning beam craftsmanship and hard surface flooring delivering a warm welcome. Enjoy the gourmet kitchen with beautiful stone countertops that open up to the dining and living room. On the second floor you are greeted by a spacious landing and tall ceilings, two large guest rooms and one full bathroom. One of the guest rooms provides an enclosed sunroom, great for a nice work space and/or house plants & herbs. Before heading to the top floor there's a balcony with wonderful views of the surrounding valley.

