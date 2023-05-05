Welcome to this meticulously cared for home located in the sought-after 44 Ranch community in Missoula, MT. This stunning 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home boasts a fully fenced and beautifully landscaped yard, perfect for entertaining and outdoor activities. As you enter the home, you will be greeted with an abundance of natural light streaming through the floor to ceiling windows, complete with electric blinds for your convenience. The stone surfaces and beautiful wood wall detailing throughout the home add to the warm and inviting atmosphere. The open concept layout of the home provides the perfect space for entertaining guests. The living room features a cozy fireplace, perfect for chilly Montana evenings. The kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space, a walk-in pantry and a spacious island with seating for four. The adjacent dining area offers plenty of space for meals and dinner parties. The mudroom, conveniently located off the back yard, includes built-in lockers to keep your outdoor gear organized. A powder bath off the mudroom is perfect for guests and daily use. Upstairs, the primary bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. Two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and laundry closet complete the upper level. The double detached garage offers plenty of storage space for your vehicles and outdoor equipment. The fully landscaped yard includes a patio area for outdoor dining and relaxation. This home truly has it all, from the meticulously cared for interior to the beautiful outdoor space. Don't miss the opportunity to make this your forever home!