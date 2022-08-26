3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $625,000

Exquisite craftsmanship with no details missed, Pre Nailed craftsmen invite you with open arms to this spectacular townhome located in the heart of Missoula, Montana. Upon entry you are welcomed with the most incredibly beautiful presence of earth tones, reclaimed materials and wood salvaged from personal family heirlooms such as beautiful custom hand crafted soffits. When entering you will feel the bright Montana sun pouring into the picture windows on the second level throughout all while feeling a sense of detailed space in the open concept living. Large corner windows frame the open and inviting living space that carries into the contemporary kitchen with concrete countertops, large island for casual seating, floating shelves, under cabinet lighting and much more.