3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $625,000

Embrace the Upper Rattlesnake lifestyle from this detached townhome in the Brookside community. The front patio invites you into this lovely open floor plan full of natural light. The large study/den offers views of the mountains, lush grounds, & visiting deer. Spacious living room with gas fireplace and extra large media space. The kitchen includes all appliances, breakfast bar/island and dining area with sliders to the deck. Don't miss the formal dining room with gorgeous chandelier. Spacious main level master suite with attached bath, double sinks, soaking tub, shower, and walk-in closet. Main floor utilities and powder room too. Lower level offers a huge family room (plumbed for a wet bar), 2 additional bedrooms, full bath, hobby room, and 2 large storage rooms. Listed by Kendra