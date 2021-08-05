3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $625,000

This immaculate Blackfoot model is situated near the entrance to the highly sought after Canyon River Golf Community in an area of finished homes with mature landscaping overlooking a man made pond complete with water feature and full of flora and fauna. West facing views and the benefits of golf course living without the activity adjacent to your personal living space with the cart path west of the pond. Enjoy a bright and spacious great room with lots of windows that opens into the living and dining area. Kitchen includes rustic cabinets with granite counter tops, eat-in bar area and black appliances.