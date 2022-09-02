2 Story Home in the heart of Missoula, Cowboy Flats. Extremely well kept 3bedroom/3bathroom home. Main floor has an open floor plan and a private back patio. Plenty of storage & natural light. For a showing request please contact Sydney Steinbrenner at (406) 499-4235, or your Real Estate professional today!
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $625,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A near-disaster became a testimonial for the effectiveness of bear spray when two University of Montana men met a real-life angry grizzly bear last weekend.
A robbery suspect died Saturday morning following a shooting encounter with Missoula law enforcement near the Missoula Smokejumper Center.
"Rent or Die" is an original play about the tenants of a building that might get sold — and it's staged in the back of a fourplex.
From Aug. 16 to Aug. 30, at least ten Native Americans — ages 11 to 17 — were reported missing in Montana.
“They said, ‘We need an authentic, sassy, matriarchal auntie,'" said New Breast. "And I said, ‘I’m a real, Blackfoot, sassy, bad--- auntie. ... it’s what people call me.’”
Thomas J. McCormick, 28, is facing two counts of felony assault with a weapon.
James M. White is charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault. He pleaded guilty to the two counts on Tuesday and was subsequently sentenced.
In the crowd was Cliff Fontaine, graduating from the Missoula County Justice Court’s ROAD Court two years after he almost lost his life in a DUI crash.
A lawsuit has been filed against Helena Public Schools and a music teacher who was charged with assaulting a 9-year-old student with disabilities in his classroom at Four Georgians Elementary.
Montana pays its starting teachers nearly $8,000 less than the national average.