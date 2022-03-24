3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $625,000

Stand out Slant St Craftsman Bungalow. Location cannot be beat for walkability! Remodeled in 2004 with excellent maintenance. Exterior highlights include: 2 1/2 lots!, covered front porch with swing, wood fenced backyard with lockable metal gates, mature trees plus extensive landscaping professionally designed, sprinkler system, raised beds, patio with timber abor, extra parking off alley, detached garage/shed. Complete exterior paint in 2019. New buried elect service, New sewer connection. Interior highlights include: gorgeous wood floors, tall ceilings, crown molding, built in cabinets, window seats. stained glass, screened back porch, classic main floor bath with gorgeous custom tile work and wainscoting, new high effic furnace.