Just Completed! Exquisite craftsmanship with no details missed, Pre Nailed craftsmen invite you with open arms to this spectacular townhome located in the heart of Missoula, Montana. Upon entry you are welcomed with the most incredibly beautiful presence of earth tones and contemporary living. When entering you will feel the bright Montana sun pouring into the picture windows throughout all while feeling a sense of detailed space in the open concept living. Large corner windows frame the open and inviting living space that carries into the contemporary kitchen with concrete countertops and a large island for casual seating. A perfectly placed half bath is available for guests and have easy access to your one car garage space space. Three large bedrooms and two bathrooms are perfectly placed on the bright second level before walking up the third level to the incredible outdoor terrace for the ultimate eclectic outdoor experience with privacy and shade. Listed by Leland Reed.