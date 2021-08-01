Perfectly located in the Rattlesnake neighborhood, minutes from trails, hiking/biking, Rattlesnake Creek, the Peas garden, soccer fields...Convenient to downtown, shopping, medical and the University of Montana.You'll enjoy the beauty of Rattlesnake, the lifestyle and the comfort of this immaculate homeCraftsman style design and windows, concrete floors & counter tops. French doors from the living area invite you outside on the covered patio. The living ,dining and kitchen ( breakfast bar )utilize flexible and functional space. Main floor laundry, with utility sink right off the double car garage. The full bath and bedroom complete the main floor. The detailed craftsman staircase adds character .
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $629,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Evacuations had been ordered by the Finley Point/Yellow Bay Fire Department about 1 a.m. Sunday as winds pushed the fire across Highway 35 north of Polson and toward the lake.
Aaron P. Broxterman, 38, made his initial appearance on Friday afternoon in Missoula County Justice Court. He has been charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children, a felony.
A Missoula man accused of harassing and assaulting his neighbors, including a 13-year-old boy, made his first appearance in court Friday afternoon.
Small groups of Rebekah Barsotti's friends and other community members have been out along the Clark Fork River, combing through the beaches near mile marker 71.
A century ago, farmers and ranchers in the Rattlesnake teamed up to build dams on eight lakes in the upper Rattlesnake Basin around Mosquito Peak.
Missoula County is embarking on an ambitious plan to throw out its old zoning code and replace it with one better reflecting the county's growth policy, which was adopted five years ago.
Public health officials in Missoula encourage the public to resume wearing masks in enclosed public spaces, echoing the Centers for Disease Control.
The Mustard Seed, a longtime Missoula restaurant, will have a new location with rooftop dining. Also, Sunday Streets Missoula is back in a new location.
Unhoused people living under and around the Reserve Street Bridge will not be asked to leave until there is a safer, legal option for them.
The Northern Rockies Type 1 team that managed the Thorne Creek fire as part of the West Lolo Complex in the first two weeks of the blaze will retake command on Saturday morning.