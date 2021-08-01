 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $629,500

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $629,500

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $629,500

Perfectly located in the Rattlesnake neighborhood, minutes from trails, hiking/biking, Rattlesnake Creek, the Peas garden, soccer fields...Convenient to downtown, shopping, medical and the University of Montana.You'll enjoy the beauty of Rattlesnake, the lifestyle and the comfort of this immaculate homeCraftsman style design and windows, concrete floors & counter tops. French doors from the living area invite you outside on the covered patio. The living ,dining and kitchen ( breakfast bar )utilize flexible and functional space. Main floor laundry, with utility sink right off the double car garage. The full bath and bedroom complete the main floor. The detailed craftsman staircase adds character .

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News