3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $629,538

New construction home! The 1574 square foot Hudson is an efficiently-designed, mid-sized single-level home offering both space and comfort with a 3-car garage!. The open kitchen is a chef's dream, with counter space galore, plenty of cupboard storage, and a breakfast bar. The expansive living room and adjoining dining area complete this eating and entertainment space. The spacious and private main suite boasts a dual vanity bathroom, shower, and an enormous closet. Just minutes from Missoula, this new community will offer walking trails and multiple parks, and it is located in the highly sought-after Frenchtown School District!