Welcome home! The only thing you will need to do is move in. Gorgeous, spacious townhome with open concept floor plan awaits you! Enjoy Mountain views throughout this beautiful home. The Kitchen features granite counters, a breakfast bar, new appliances, an island and dining area with sliding glass doors to patio. Hard surface floors throughout with the exception of the bedrooms. The Primary bedroom oasis has an attached full bath and walk in closet. A separate laundry room, two additional bedrooms, full guest bath and a mud room complete this one level townhouse. This home is complete and ready for you to move right into. Conveniently located close to shopping, and schools. Don't miss this beautiful home! Contact Keri Lunak at 406-304-2233, or your real estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $630,000
