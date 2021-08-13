3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $635,000

Close, But Far Away.. Welcome to the impressive and conveniently located neighborhood, Turah Meadows. Only a few minutes to downtown Missoula, This Levi Miller Home offers 2474 sq ft of finished smart and stylish living space within a serene setting, surrounded by mature pine trees, paved roads, and walking trails. Over 20 acres of common area in close proximity to the Clark Fork River make this neighborhood truly desirable. This floor plan features 3 bed, 2.5 bath, with tile accents throughout the bathrooms and utility room, granite or quartz kitchen countertops with under counter-mounted sinks and full-height kitchen backsplash, hard surface flooring in the kitchen, hallways, and great room, and a kitchen island complemented by pendant lighting.