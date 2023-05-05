At 1800 square feet, the Orchard is an efficiently-designed, mid-sized single-level home offering both space and comfort. The open kitchen is a chef's dream, with counter space galore and plenty of cupboard storage. The expansive living room and adjoining dining area complete this eating and entertainment space. The spacious and private main suite boasts a dual vanity bathroom, separate shower, and an enormous closet. This home also offers two sizable bedrooms and a 3 car garage. Just minutes from Missoula, this new community will offer walking trails and multiple parks, and it is located in the highly sought-after Frenchtown School District! For more information, call or text Janna Pummill at (406) 546-3144, or your real estate professional. *Photos are of similar homes. Contact us for specific finishes.* *Pricing includes all incentives and/or seller concessions.* Just minutes from Missoula, this new community will offer walking trails and multiple parks, and it is located in the highly sought-after Frenchtown School District! For more information, call or text Janna Pummill at (406) 546-3144, or your real estate professional. *Photos are of similar homes. Contact us for specific finishes.*