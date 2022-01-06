 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $639,900

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $639,900

Construction is in process on this new home being built by Beauchamp Construction. This 2 story home has 3 bedrooms, a bonus room, and a 2nd family living space. The main level is open concept with large windows and a fireplace. Amenities include solid surface countertops, custom cabinets, a large kitchen island, under cabinet lighting, and LV Plank flooring. The second story amenities include carpet, 9 ft ceilings, a tray ceiling in the Owner's Suite with tiled shower, and double vanity. Exterior features high efficiency windows, LP siding, A/C, concrete patio and more.This sought after subdivision allows for an exterior matching shop, and designated parking pad for an RV/Boat on the lot.

