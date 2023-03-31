This newly built home has all the bells and whistles! The location provides easy access to all the amenities that Missoula has to offer, and this corner lot is bordered by city of Missoula land that has a walking path close to the river. This two-story home has 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room that could be used as a 4th bedroom on the upper level, and 3 bathrooms with one being on the main. The main level provides a great room with a gas fireplace, the kitchen and dining room with stunning quartz countertops, induction cooktop, and upgraded Bosch appliances. The laundry/mudroom is off the double car garage which is heated. The upper level has a family room, 3 bedrooms, bonus room and two bathrooms. The primary en-suite has a tiled shower and large walk-in closet. The exterior of the home offers covered front and back patios, iron fencing, impeccable landscaping and a storage shed to match the house. Call Nicole Jones at 406-239-1421 or your real estate professional for more details.