3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $649,000

Rustic charm and modern luxury are perfectly combined with this sensational single-family home. The light-filled layout stretches over 2,078sqft and boasts three bedrooms, with the third one being used as a den, two full baths and a selection of open living spaces where everyone can spread out and relax.Daily life will center around the gourmet kitchen with stunning granite countertops, an island, quality appliances and travertine tiles. From here, you can move into the dining area and living room complete with a soaring cathedral ceiling, hardwood floors and a cozy fireplace.