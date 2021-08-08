3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $649,000

Single family residence and commercial building on one parcel in a great central location! This property is perfect for an owner-occupied business or investment property. The single family residence has an open floor plan and nice kitchen and great room area. The two-story home is a three bedroom/two bathroom home with a primarily unfinished basement. The home has a great deal of deferred maintenance inside and out. The commercial building is approximately 1000 sf and is very open with lots of usable space. The building is currently used as a salon/retail store. The layout would be excellent for most retail uses and could be easily adapted for office or other commercial space.