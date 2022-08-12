3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $649,900

At nearly 3,300sf, this large home has plenty of room to grow in. Sitting on a large lot with views of Snowbowl, this brand new construction has the perfect floor plan on the main level with a massive unfinished basement for you to nearly double your square footage. The main level has three bedrooms and two baths. The master suite has access to the oversized back deck, beautiful tiled shower, and large walk in closet. Big picture windows allow for tons of natural light and views of the surrounding mountains. This floor plan has all the components that make up an amazing home! Photo's are from a different home with the same floor plan. Finishes may be different. Call Tyler Hobbs at 406-544-9794, or your real estate professional.