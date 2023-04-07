Low maintenance 3 bd/2.5 bath townhome with a single attached garage. Features include heated concrete floors, concrete counters, low maintenance metal siding and a great floorplan! There is a small fenced-in yard for your pets, and off-street parking in the alley. This home is part of a small 4 townhome development and each house is a detached single-family residence with no shared walls. Call Shannon Hilliard at 406-239-8350 or your real estate professional today!
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $650,000
