3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $650,000

New home to be built by Edgell Building. Spec price includes approximately 1550 sq ft on the main level plus a full unfinished basement. Buy early and customize throughout. Basement can be partially or fully finished and the garage can be a 2 car or 3 car. This lot will has great views and the main floor will be designed to maximize the views. The lower level will have nice daylight windows. The back yard will be level. For a custom build the builder will bid out and give the buyer an exact bid price to meet their needs. Completion will be summer of 2021. Lock in your new home on a great lot in one of Missoula's most popular new neighborhoods which allows boat or RV parking on the lot. Photos are of an existing Edgell home being built. Listed by KC Hart