New home to be built by Edgell Building. Spec price includes approximately 1550 sq ft on the main level plus a full unfinished basement. Buy early and customize throughout. Basement can be partially or fully finished and the garage can be a 2 car or 3 car. This lot will has great views and the main floor will be designed to maximize the views. The lower level will have nice daylight windows. The back yard will be level. For a custom build the builder will bid out and give the buyer an exact bid price to meet their needs. Completion will be summer of 2021. Lock in your new home on a great lot in one of Missoula's most popular new neighborhoods which allows boat or RV parking on the lot. Photos are of an existing Edgell home being built. Listed by KC Hart
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 25-year-old Colorado skier missing since Thursday was found deceased Friday on the Idaho side of the divide.
The owners of the popular Kamoon and Ragheef food trucks, which have been operating in the Imagine Nation Brewery parking lot, have purchased the old Tia’s restaurant building at 1016 W. Broadway.
John T. Mosby was charged with felony sexual assault and misdemeanor indecent exposure in 2005 following an incident in the showers at a local gym.
In the Tom Miner Basin near Yellowstone National Park, a ranching family has worked to live alongside grizzly bears by modifying their own behaviors and livestock, and by adopting unique technology.
Printmaker Max Mahn, who's known for his gig posters, will create imagery for the craft brewery's 2022 Off-Centered Art Series beers.
Officials are asking the public to call 406-758-5600 or email tips@flathead.mt.gov with any information about the incident.
The bodies have been transported to the medical examiner in Missoula for autopsies.
A radio-collared grizzly sow took a 2,800-mile trek through Montana and Idaho. Her trail shows the many places bears may soon inhabit as their numbers increase.
After 18 years, Tom Bensen is planning to retire from his post as executive director of Arts Missoula, the nonprofit local arts agency.
DUI convictions in the Missoula area for Jan 19, 2022.