Single level home to be built in 2023 on a corner south side lot, located within walking distance to shopping and restaurants. The well appointed, 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home offers an open concept floor plan connecting the family room, kitchen and dining area. The primary suite, located in a separate wing of the home, includes a walk-in closet and en-suite featuring dual vanities and a walk-in tile shower. Other features include a laundry room, mudroom and a double car garage. Exact pricing to be determined upon a buyer and the builder, Constructive Innovation, LLC, agreeing on plans and the bid.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Data confirm what many Montanans have already noticed. Lots more ‘rich’ people live in Montana.”
The Villagio, the largest affordable housing complex in state history based on the number of bedrooms, will be partly open by next summer.
Michael Burks, owner and CEO of Fuel Fitness gyms, announced Monday that he has stepped down as company president and is no longer on the business's executive team.
“It shows we have a deep connection to this area,” said Martin Charlo, descendent of Chief Charlo. “This is a sad story, but it’s also a story of resiliency."
"We’re decreasing the intensity of constantly-felt security service."
On Feb. 18, deputies responded to a house in Missoula County for an overdose death.
“It’s amazing we’re in these spaces," said Howe-Parrish. "You can use this platform to share who we are, that we are still here and that we have our beautiful culture."
The single probably case of the virus was found in a Missoula County adult and initial testing was completed on Oct. 7.
United States Forest Service
"Today brings in an immense flood of memories of our ancestors who made the sorrowful trek from their home land in the Bitterroot," said Lucy Vanderburg.