3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $650,000

Single level home to be built in 2023 on a corner south side lot, located within walking distance to shopping and restaurants. The well appointed, 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home offers an open concept floor plan connecting the family room, kitchen and dining area. The primary suite, located in a separate wing of the home, includes a walk-in closet and en-suite featuring dual vanities and a walk-in tile shower. Other features include a laundry room, mudroom and a double car garage. Exact pricing to be determined upon a buyer and the builder, Constructive Innovation, LLC, agreeing on plans and the bid.

