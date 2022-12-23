*New construction* Enjoy 5.5% interest rate on select quick move-in homes OR save $20,000 now through Jan. 31st! No construction loan needed! At 1800 square feet, the Orchard is an efficiently designed, mid-sized single level home offering both space, comfort, and a 3-car garage! The open kitchen is a chef's dream, with counter space galore and plenty of cupboard storage. The expansive living room and adjoining dining area complete this eating and entertainment space, with the added appeal of an optional desk or beverage center. The spacious and private main suite boasts a dual vanity bathroom, separate shower and an enormous closet.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $652,975
